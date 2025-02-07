Klay Thompson Expects Return to Dallas to Be 'Weird' After Luka Doncic Trade
The blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade happened while the Dallas Mavericks were on a road trip. After overhauling the franchise overnight, the Mavs failed to compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, but they responded in a big way up taking care of the Boston Celtics on Thursday night for a much-needed win.
Next up is the first home game since the deal, a Saturday afternoon date against the Houston Rockets.
Klay Thompson is envisioning a strange scene.
"Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans," he said after scoring 25 points against the Celtics. "Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.
"I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger.
"It's going to be weird, but that's what we sign up for."
Mavs coach Jason Kidd offered a more sobering assessment of the situation, which was shared by Allie LaForce on Thursday night's TNT broadcast.
Should be quite a scene.