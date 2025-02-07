SI

Klay Thompson Expects Return to Dallas to Be 'Weird' After Luka Doncic Trade

The Mavericks host the Rockets on Saturday.

Kyle Koster

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) before the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) before the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade happened while the Dallas Mavericks were on a road trip. After overhauling the franchise overnight, the Mavs failed to compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, but they responded in a big way up taking care of the Boston Celtics on Thursday night for a much-needed win.

Next up is the first home game since the deal, a Saturday afternoon date against the Houston Rockets.

Klay Thompson is envisioning a strange scene.

"Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans," he said after scoring 25 points against the Celtics. "Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.

"I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger.

"It's going to be weird, but that's what we sign up for."

Mavs coach Jason Kidd offered a more sobering assessment of the situation, which was shared by Allie LaForce on Thursday night's TNT broadcast.

Should be quite a scene.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NBA