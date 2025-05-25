Knicks Considering Significant Change to Starting Lineup for Game 3 vs. Pacers
After two games of the Eastern Conference finals, it's clear the New York Knicks need to make a change.
Both contests so far have gone to the Indiana Pacers—the first a comeback for the ages and the second a hard-fought showcase for Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. With their season on the brink, the Knicks appear set to try something different.
New York is weighing dropping guard Josh Hart from its starting lineup in favor of center Mitchell Robinson, according to a Sunday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania via Chris Herring. Robinson, 27, has started just three games this season—and none since April 11.
The move, if it happens, would be an uncharacteristic concession from legendarily rigid Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. New York used the same five-man lineup—its usual starting lineup—for nearly a quarter of its minutes this season.
Hart, the NBA's 2025 leader in minutes per game, remains one of the most effective small rebounders in basketball history. However, the Knicks may need some size to get back into this series.