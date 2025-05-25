SI

Knicks Considering Significant Change to Starting Lineup for Game 3 vs. Pacers

New York appears to have entered try-anything mode.

Patrick Andres

Pascal Siakam drives on Mitchell Robinson during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Pascal Siakam drives on Mitchell Robinson during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
After two games of the Eastern Conference finals, it's clear the New York Knicks need to make a change.

Both contests so far have gone to the Indiana Pacers—the first a comeback for the ages and the second a hard-fought showcase for Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. With their season on the brink, the Knicks appear set to try something different.

New York is weighing dropping guard Josh Hart from its starting lineup in favor of center Mitchell Robinson, according to a Sunday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania via Chris Herring. Robinson, 27, has started just three games this season—and none since April 11.

The move, if it happens, would be an uncharacteristic concession from legendarily rigid Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. New York used the same five-man lineup—its usual starting lineup—for nearly a quarter of its minutes this season.

Hart, the NBA's 2025 leader in minutes per game, remains one of the most effective small rebounders in basketball history. However, the Knicks may need some size to get back into this series.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

