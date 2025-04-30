Knicks Forward Has Simple Suggestion to Fix Slow Third Quarter Starts Against Pistons
Despite having a 3-2 series lead, the New York Knicks have had some slow starts against the Detroit Pistons. Especially in the second half. The good news is that Mikal Bridges has an idea about how to fix those slow starts: layup lines.
It's worth a try. In Game 1 the third quarter was the Knicks lowest scoring quarter of the game. In Game 2 they scored just 18 points in the first and third quarters. In Game 4 they only managed to score 14 in the third. In a Game 5 loss they took a one-point lead into halftime and trailed by nine mid-way through the third.
After the game Bridges was asked about the team coming out stronger in the second half.
"I don't know man. I think we gotta do some layup lines or something coming out of halftime," said Bridges. "Get everybody out there and get out moving. You know, I think that's... I had the same situation like that when I was in Phoenix. You know we started the third quarter off and we had to change something for everybody get out there and start moving. And mentally get everybody right."
It's so simple it just might work. A good old fashioned layup line would be a great opportunity for the Knicks to see the ball go in the basket and it's how most basketball teams have prepared for first and second halves for almost as long as basketball has been a sport.