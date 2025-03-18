Knicks Game Delayed As Tracy Morgan Threw Up on Court, Left Arena in a Wheelchair
The New York Knicks were in the middle of handling the Miami Heat at home Monday night when proceedings were disrupted.
The game was halted when comedian Tracy Morgan threw up on the court and had to be escorted from the arena. Morgan was sitting courtside and not only threw up, but he appeared to be bleeding from his nose as well and was struggling to stand up. He was removed from the arena in a wheelchair.
Morgan is a fixture at Knicks games, often sitting courtside.
Soon after the incident, a Knicks employee was talking to referee Scott Foster and appeared to be saying "We don't have a mop." That's not good, folks.
Obviously we're hoping Morgan is O.K. and will update this when we hear anything.
