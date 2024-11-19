Knicks Issue Statement Over NBA's 'Offensive' Inquiry Into Rick Brunson Promotion
The summer of 2024 was a good one for the Brunson family.
First, New York Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant left to join the Cleveland Cavaliers' staff—leading to a promotion for assistant coach Rick Brunson. Then, Rick's son—guard Jalen Brunson—inked a team-friendly extension with the Knicks.
For the NBA, however, it appears these events were a little too good to be true. According to a Monday night report from Ian Begley of SNY, the NBA has opened an investigation into whether the Brunsons' machinations constituted cap circumvention—an insinuation that has drawn furious blowback from New York.
‘‘In response to the rumored NBA investigation into Rick Brunson’s promotion, Brunson took Johnnie Bryant’s place and assumed the same salary as Bryant. It’s offensive that anyone would claim Rick didn’t deserve the promotion," the Knicks' parent company said in a statement. "Rick has done a tremendous job and will continue to do so. We see this as more harassment of the Knicks due to our opposition to certain NBA matters."
As noted by Begley, New York owner James Dolan has clashed with commissioner Adam Silver on a slew of issues—including revenue sharing and the adjudication of a dispute between the Knicks and Toronto Raptors.
New York, helped by both Brunsons, is off to a solid 8-6 start this season.