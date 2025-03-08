Knicks' Jalen Brunson Out Two Weeks After Spraining Right Ankle vs. Lakers
As they fight to keep their standing in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks will reportedly have to make do without their star for the immediate future.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson will miss two weeks after spraining his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, according to a Friday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Brunson, 28, contributed 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists during New York's dramatic 113–109 overtime loss. However, he exited during the extra session after shooting two painful free throws.
The Villanova product is averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season; the last figure is a career high. He was named to the All-Star team for the second straight year.
The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference at 40–22, though their struggles against the teams above them have frustrated their fans. They lead the fourth-place Milwaukee Bucks by 3.5 games.