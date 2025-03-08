SI

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Out Two Weeks After Spraining Right Ankle vs. Lakers

New York will have to navigate much of March without its star.

Patrick Andres

Jalen Brunson watches his shot during the Knicks' 116–112 overtime win over the Heat on March 2, 2025.
Jalen Brunson watches his shot during the Knicks' 116–112 overtime win over the Heat on March 2, 2025. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

As they fight to keep their standing in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks will reportedly have to make do without their star for the immediate future.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson will miss two weeks after spraining his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, according to a Friday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Brunson, 28, contributed 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists during New York's dramatic 113–109 overtime loss. However, he exited during the extra session after shooting two painful free throws.

The Villanova product is averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season; the last figure is a career high. He was named to the All-Star team for the second straight year.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference at 40–22, though their struggles against the teams above them have frustrated their fans. They lead the fourth-place Milwaukee Bucks by 3.5 games.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA