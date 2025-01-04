SI

Knicks' Josh Hart Has a Good Reason Why He Doesn't Want to Earn Surprise All-Star Nod

Hart, 29, is enjoying a career year for the Knicks.

Tim Capurso

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts with guard Josh Hart, and forward OG Anunoby after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 30, 2024.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts with guard Josh Hart, and forward OG Anunoby after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 30, 2024. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Josh Hart is currently enjoying his best season as a pro basketball player with the New York Knicks, giving the Villanova product a chance to be selected as an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year NBA career.

Only, Hart doesn't want to be named an All-Star—and he has a good reason for this unusual preference.

When Newsday's Steve Popper suggested his candidacy as an All-Star, Hart amusingly pushed back against the idea, given the success of his teammates, and that it's his preferred time to vacation.

"I can get an All-Star? Hell no," Hart said. "I feel like they appreciate what I do but like I said, my game is not glitz and glamour that breeds that kind of accolade. And I’m fine with that. I’m a servant to these guys. I want to make sure they’re good. I want them to get the accolades.

"I want to have my toes to touch some sand come February."

Hart certainly has a case, given that he's averaging career highs in rebounds, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. But, for perfectly understandable reasons, he doesn't want the honor.

And in the spirit of the close-knit Knicks, Towns was insistent on Hart's All-Star candidacy.

"Yes, he needs to be in the All-Star Game," Towns said. "I need his weekend ruined. Absolutely."

