Knicks’ Josh Hart Had Four-Word Message for Tom Thibodeau After Firing
Last Saturday night the New York Knicks had their season come to an end with a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. On Tuesday, they decided to make a surprising move as they fired coach Tom Thibodeau who went 226–174 in five seasons with the team.
Thibodeau's tenure with the Knicks was a successful one, as he brought them to the playoffs four times and led them to the conference finals this year for the first time since 2000.
Knicks guard Josh Hart was quick to voice his support for Thibodeau after the firing, tweeting: "Forever Grateful. Thank You!"
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Knicks react to this stunning news, as just a few days ago they were two wins away from playing in the NBA Finals. Now, the search for a new coach begins.