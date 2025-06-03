SI

Knicks’ Josh Hart Had Four-Word Message for Tom Thibodeau After Firing

Andy Nesbitt

Tom Thibodeau is out at the Knicks' head coach.
Tom Thibodeau is out at the Knicks' head coach. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last Saturday night the New York Knicks had their season come to an end with a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. On Tuesday, they decided to make a surprising move as they fired coach Tom Thibodeau who went 226–174 in five seasons with the team.

Thibodeau's tenure with the Knicks was a successful one, as he brought them to the playoffs four times and led them to the conference finals this year for the first time since 2000.

Knicks guard Josh Hart was quick to voice his support for Thibodeau after the firing, tweeting: "Forever Grateful. Thank You!"

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Knicks react to this stunning news, as just a few days ago they were two wins away from playing in the NBA Finals. Now, the search for a new coach begins.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA