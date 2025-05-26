Knicks Made History With Huge Comeback in Game 3 vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks stormed back from down 20 points to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. In doing so, they made a crazy bit of history.
New York trailed the Packers 55–35 with 3:07 remaining in the first half of Game 3. They wound up winning 106–100, cinching their third 20-plus point comeback of this postseason. According to ESPN, that's the most of any NBA team since 1998.
The Knicks trailed the Boston Celtics by 20 points in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series and wound up winning 108–105 in overtime. New York also trailed the Celtics by 20 points in Game 2 of that series and came back to win 91–90.
The Knicks were on their heels, down 20 on the road to the Pacers while trailing the series 2–0. They bounced back and now trail 2–1 while owning all of the momentum heading into Game 4.