OG Anunoby Almost Crashed into Anne Hathaway While Hustling For a Loose Ball
There are many upsides to having access to courtside seats at Madison Square Garden but the great seats come with a very specific, low-stakes risk. A very large professional athlete may come into your area in pursuit of a loose ball and ransack your most recent concessions purchase. Which Anne Hathaway discovered the hard way on Wednesday night when New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby went hustling through the scorer's table and into a food tray in front of her.
It's kind of amazing how a fan's snacks or beer getting obliterated by some up-close-and-personal action works every time. In terms of physical comedy, it always delivers. And in this case it's easy to enjoy because no actual collision occurred and the net result was someone cleaning up $28 worth of product off the sticky floor.
The Knicks were unable to channel the moment into success as they lost to the Chicago Bulls, 124-123, to fall to 5-7 on the year.