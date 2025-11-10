Knicks Teammates Laughed at a Frustrated Jordan Clarkson After He Fouled Out vs. Nets
The Knicks blew out the Nets 134-98 on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden. New York jumped out to a 40-22 lead and never looked back as none of their starters played more than 29 minutes.
Jordan Clarkson played 18 minutes before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Clarkson was frustrated and threw his headband as he walked to the bench. With the stakes so low because of the score, it was hard for anyone besides Clarkson to feel too bad about it.
Clarkson expressed his frustration as he passed Josh Hart on the end of the bench and Hart who immediately reacted with a funny face. Then he hid his face behind a towel as he continued to laugh. Meanwhile, a chuckling Mikal Bridges told Jalen Brunson whatever had been said.
It's amazing what one game against Brooklyn can do for the vibes. For the guys who don't foul out at least. Clarkson finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting before he fouled out. The Knicks have now won four straight after starting the season 2-3.
Meanwhile, the Nets are now 1-9 on the season. Only 72 more games to go.