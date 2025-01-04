All Knicks

Villanova Coaches Share Insight Into Knicks Pair

The New York Knicks roster has a lot of history together.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges have known each other for nearly a decade, which dates back to their time at Villanova.

Hart, who is two years older than Bridges, was already established when the latter became a freshman. He took him under his wing and treated him like a younger brother both on and off the court.

“Josh use to terrorize Mikal early on,” Villanova coach Ashley Howard told The Athletic's James Edwards III.

“Mikal wasn’t physically where he eventually got, and Josh is Josh. The Josh Hart you guys see now, he was that from Day 1. He was fierce, tough, nasty and a competitor. Lo and behold, what ends up happening is that you get a Mikal Bridges who is a young freshman and was committed the whole year to improving his body, doing skill work and watching film. His game day was practice. His game day was against Josh Hart, this dude who we all knew was the toughest and nastiest on the floor. He made Mikal better.”

Bridges learned a lot from Hart early on at Villanova, and when it was time for him to get some playing time, he made the most of it.

“Now they’re going at it,” Howard said. “We’re looking at it like, ‘Damn!’ We know Josh Hart is one of the best players in the country, so we know that if Mikal can guard him and make it hard for him, Mikal must be really good. It means we have a pretty good team here.”

Now, the two are still going at it in practice with the Knicks, but they also get to have success together on one of the best teams in the NBA. And yet, just like they did nearly a decade ago, they are still making each other better.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News