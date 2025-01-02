Knicks Stars Rise in First All-Star Fan Vote
NBA fans can't get enough of the New York Knicks.
The Knicks were well-represented in the first returns for fan voting at the upcoming NBA All-Star Game: Karl-Anthony Towns placed third among Eastern Conference frontcourt reps while Jalen Brunson is fourth among guards in the first tallies released on Thursday. The categories are respectively led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte).
Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the All-Star selection process with the remainder split between a player and media panel. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco and will feature a new tournament-style format featuring teams chosen by NBA on TNT personalities.
Towns is one of seven players to earn at least one million votes in the early going and one of three in the East alongside fellow backcourt studs Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum (Boston). The former Minnesota Timberwolf took advantage of last year's defensively-challenged exhibition in Indianapolis that led to the format mix-up, scoring 50 points for the Western Conference amidst a 211-186 win for an Eastern group led that featured Brunson.
Entering Thursday play, Towns leads the Association in total rebounds (439) and is ranked eighth in points at 798.
With just over 477,000 votes, Brunson trails Ball, Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland), and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee), who took both the Three-Point Contest and All-Star Game MVP titles. He likewise has performed as advertised this season, earning 25.2 points and a career-best 7.7 assists per game. Both Brunson and Towns competed in last year's Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday and the former won the event in 2022 in Cleveland.
It's no surprise to see the Knicks gain some early recognition considering what's transpired in recent weeks: New York (24-10) has won nine in a row to build the longest active winning streak in the Eastern Conference and sits a half-game behind Boston for the second seed. The Knicks have not had multiple men in the All-Star Game since 2013 when Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler repped the team in Houston. Julius Randle was set to join Brunson in Indianapolis last year but could not partake due to an injury.
Antetokounmpo leads all candidates in votes at 1,710, 640, beating out Nikola Jokic (Denver) in the West. Jokic, Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), and LeBron James (LA Lakers) are the million vote earners in the West with Jokic and Gilgeous Alexander respectively leading the front and backcourt tallies.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!