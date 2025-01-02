Knicks Legend to Receive Presidential Honor
New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley is taking home another prestigious piece of hardware.
The White House announced on Thursday that Bradley is set to be one of 20 recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal honored by outgoing President Joe Biden. The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-high civilian honor in the United States behind only the Presidential Medal of Freedom and recognizes those who have "performed exemplary deeds or services for his or her country or fellow citizens."
Previous athletes to earn the honor include Hank Aaron, Muhammad Ali, and Roberto Clemente. Others receiving the new awards alongside Bradley include former Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson.
“President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others,” the White House said in a statement. “The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.”
Bradley, 81, was part of the Knicks' championship heyday in the 1970s, appearing for each of their triumphs in the NBA Finals in 1970 and 1973. His name continues to appear in the Knicks' record book, as he currently sits sixth in assists (2,533) and points (9,217) respectively. In addition to his title with the Knicks, Bradley was part of the United States' men's national basketball team that took home the gold at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.
For his on-floor efforts, Bradley has been inducted into both the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Following his 10-year career spent entirely with the Knicks, Bradley joined the realm of politics and served as the United States Senator for New Jersey for 18 years. Bradley also made a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2000 but lost to Al Gore.
Since then, Bradley has worked as an author and investment banker. In 2023, Bradley starred in "Rolling Along," telling his life's story in a one-man show that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and is currently available to stream on Max.
