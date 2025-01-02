Knicks Could Get Mitchell Robinson Back Soon
It may be a new year, but New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to field similar questions when it comes to the fate and impending return of center Mitchell Robinson.
Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick on the team's roster, has yet to take the floor in his seventh professional season due to lingering ankle issues endured last season. Before the Knicks took the floor for the first time in this calendar year on Wednesday, Thibodeau offered a slight update that once again featured no timeline but did leave a nugget of positivity to chase.
"He hasn't been cleared [to run] yet, so we're still in the same place," Thibodeau said before the Knicks faced the Utah Jazz on New Year's night (h/t SNY). "But he's doing well. He'll be anticipating that some time this month he'll be cleared to practice."
The Knicks (23-10) have made the most of the situation since Robinson went down: Karl-Anthony Towns has performed as advertised while Precious Achiuwa has continued to serve as a sterling spell option, even though he sees himself as more of a power forward rather than a true center.
The Knicks also carry veteran Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti on the five's depth chart. In the relative chaos, the Knicks have kept their rebounding game rolling fairly well, allowing the second fewest per game in the Association. Four different players are pulling in at least five a contest, with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart joining Towns and Achiuwa.
Robinson's fate will be closely monitored as February's trade deadline approaches: though Robinson serves as a unique weapon in the Knicks' system, he is perhaps their most covetably and realistically moveable asset now that the draft pick cabinet has been mostly emptied in the name of acquiring both Towns and Mikal Bridges over the offseason.
One of the remaining traditional centers left in the NBA, Robinson has averaged 8.0 points and 7.9 rebounds over his first six tours.
