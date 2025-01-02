Knicks Star Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month
Lexus had nothing on the December to remember Karl-Anthony Towns posted for the New York Knicks.
The NBA revealed Towns as its Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Thursday, the capper to a dominant December that saw the Knicks win their final eight games to close out the calendar year.
Towns continued to live to his billing and then some since coming over from Minnesota in a late offseason trade: in 13 appearances, Towns averaged a double-double at 23.2 points and 14.6 rebounds.
That included a dominant 32-point, 20-rebound double-double in his return to Minneapolis on Dec. 19 and he added another game with at least 30 and 20 to open January, as the Knicks downed Utah 119-103 for their ninth straight win. Towns thus became the first Knicks to have multiple 30-20 games in one season since Patrick Ewing pulled off the feat in 1989-90.
Also nominated for the award was Jalen Brunson, who had an equally strong output with 24.4 points and 7.5 assists. The Knicks went 12-2 in December to move just one game behind the defending champion Boston Celtics on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and one of those losses came when Towns was sidelined due to injury.
Ironically enough, the Knicks are set to face Towns' Western counterpart when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Western Conference's edition, posting over 33 points and 2.5 steals per game while guiding the Thunder to their own lengthy winning streak, which sits at 12 entering the Friday fracas.
