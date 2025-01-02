All Knicks

Knicks Schedule Gets Tougher in New Year

The New York Knicks are getting ready to face the music.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are 24-10 through 34 games after winning nine consecutive contests, the latest of which came against the Utah Jazz on New Year's Day at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have been rolling, but their wins have come against teams hovering around the .500 mark or worse. Their best wins have probably come against the Orlando Magic, whom they beat twice on the road. However, the Magic played without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in both meetings.

ESPN writer Chris Herring points out that the schedule is only going to get tougher for the Knicks.

"The Knicks will open 2025 on an Eastern Conference-best eight-game winning streak. But the turn of the calendar figures to bring more challenges for New York, which played one of the easiest slates through its first 30 games. Going forward, the new-look Knicks -- who, even with the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, have managed the league's second-most efficient offense -- have the East's toughest remaining schedule the rest of the regular season," Herring writes.

The Knicks have 14 more games in the month of January and eight of them come against teams with records better than .500. One of them comes against Orlando, who is still banged up, but the other games are going to test New York.

The next test for the Knicks is probably the biggest one as they travel on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, the best team in the Western Conference. That game will serve as a good benchmark for the Knicks to see if they can compete against the best teams in the league.

If they can hang with the Thunder, it should give the Knicks a new level of confidence as they trudge towards the halfway mark of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News