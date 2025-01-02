Josh Hart Jabs Former Knicks Teammate Heading Into Reunion
Fresh off a historic outing against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Josh Hart was allowed to admit that he was looking ahead to the New York Knicks' Friday fracas with the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
In video from SNY, Hart declared that a visit to Oklahoma City, home of the current Western Conference leaders, will be a "good test" for the Knicks, but also that he's mostly looking forward to a reunion with former New York teammate Isaiah Hartenstein, who left Manhattan after two seasons for an expensive contract in the Midwest.
Like Michael Jordan before him, Hart apparently took that personally.
"The big man got paid this summer," Hart said with a smirk, obviously referring to Hartenstein. "So he should be a little slow on his feet and slow trying to protect the rim. We should be able to go at him."
Hart doubled down on his playful Hartenstein criticism on X, responding to SNY's clip by declaring that Hartenstein's "pockets got fatter, so he's a little slower."
The Knicks signed Hartenstein to a two-year deal worth $16 million during the transformative summer of 2022, giving him a professional home after a well-traveled tenure that took him through Houston, Denver, Cleveland, and Los Angeles upon his NBA entry five years prior.
Hartenstein enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Knicks last season, notably stepping up in the starting center's role after Mitchell Robinson was lost to an injury. He kept the job even after Robinson briefly returned to the fold and averaged 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 points in 49 starts.
Once the Knicks took on Mikal Bridges and his salary from the Brooklyn Nets, Hartenstein's departure was more or less assured and he chased big bucks in Oklahoma City. While Hartenstein made it clear that he was always looking for a big ticket contract--the Thunder acquiesced to the tune of a three-year, $87 million deal--he has always fondly spoken of his time with the Knicks.
That's of little consequence to Hart, who has frequently jabbed Hartenstein for leaving Manhattan.
"You are dead to me Zay," Hart said on X when Hartenstein's departure was confirmed over the summer. "I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"
The Thunder's gambit has paid off in the early going: the veteran center has shaken off a preseason injury to average 12.7 points and 12.4 rebounds in his first 17 showings. His defensive rating of 100.1 is tops in the NBA among men averaging at least 30 minutes a game in that span and his rebounding output is fourth-best in the same department.
There's no shortage of headlines for the interconference clash, which some will view as a potential NBA Finals preview: the Knicks have won nine in a row after Wednesday's 119-103 triumph over Utah, creating the second-longest active output to only the dozen consecutive games won by the Thunder. MVP voters will take special note, as Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Karl-Anthony Towns should all garner shortlist consideration for the trophy named after Jordan.
The battle between Towns and Hartenstein--as well as Hart's physical and verbal contributions--will only raise the tension.
