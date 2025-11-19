Knicks Chasing Road Win Against Former HC Candidate

The New York Knicks are now one of just two teams in the NBA with zero wins on the road this season, now 0-4 on the road after their rematch loss to the Miami Heat (the Indiana Pacers are the other, now 0-8 on the road with a 1-13 record overall). Their upcoming showdown with the Dallas Mavericks could be their chance to snap that streak, and they're up against a familiar face.

After their shocking offseason firing of former head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks were interested in current Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who is under fire for an underwhelming 4-11 showing in his sixth season at the helm. The Mavericks did not allow the Knicks to interview Kidd before signing him to a multi-year contract extension in October. The Knicks, of course, ended up hiring current HC Mike Brown.

The Mavs are not looking good heading into the matchup, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

"Kidd’s Mavericks, meanwhile, are a mess [...]," Schwartz wrote. "They recently fired GM Nico Harrison, who had become persona non grata following his controversial decision to trade away Luka Doncic to the Lakers last season. Anthony Davis, the main return in that trade, remains out with a calf injury. Kyrie Irving is not close to returning after tearing his ACL in March."

More Bad News for Mavericks

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mavericks also have one of the best rookies in the league, Cooper Flagg, an 18-year-old point guard (a position he is adjusting to) who the team acquired with the first overall draft pick of 2025. Flagg is questionable for the Knicks matchup due to an illness, which spells even more disaster for the floundering Mavericks.

The Mavericks fell in the 2024 Finals to the champion Boston Celtics, but the appearance marked the first NBA Finals for the Mavs since their 2011 championship win. Kidd received a contract extension from the team after their 39-43 showing in the 2024-2025 season, finishing tenth in the Western Conference.

The Knicks are still winless on the road, though, and may still be missing star guard Jalen Brunson due to a Grade 1 sprain to his right ankle (he has been listed as "questionable"). Karl-Anthony Towns weighed in on the team's failures away from home so far, but stayed hopeful that they can pull this one together.

"They’re all different,” Towns said of the Knicks losses so far. “It’s tough, I know for everyone in this locker room, it’s tough. We got competitors, we wanna win. On top of that, we were always known for winning those types of games. So it’s a different feeling when you’re not doing that. Just stay confident. We got a great group of guys, great talent, keep fighting.”

