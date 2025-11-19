Knicks Reveal Jalen Brunson's Status Before Mavericks Clash

The New York Knicks have an important match against the Dallas Mavericks, and all eyes are on Jalen Brunson's injury status. After missing two consecutive games with an ankle sprain, the All-Star point guard has received an encouraging upgrade to questionable, giving Knicks fans hope for his return against his former team.

Brunson Upgraded to Questionable

Jalen Brunson has been upgraded to questionable for the game against the Mavericks after missing the Knicks' last two games with a Grade 1 ankle sprain. The injury occurred on November 12 during New York's loss to the Orlando Magic, forcing him to sit out crucial road games against the Heat.​

The good news keeps getting better for Knicks fans. Recent videos from before the Heat game showed that his return is near, with positive reports coming from practice sessions. In an interview, a team official spoke about Brunson's workout, saying: "I was back in the back…You tell me: He look good? OK, I'll take your word for it".​

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This optimistic assessment suggests the star guard is moving well and could be ready to suit up. According to the current situation, it's likely that Brunson will return to game action against Dallas. However, if he does play, he will probably be given limited minutes as the Knicks manage his recovery carefully to avoid any setbacks.​

OG Anunoby Remains Sidelined Until December

The injury concerns don't stop with Brunson. Forward OG Anunoby is expected to be out until at least December 2 due to a left hamstring strain.

This means New York will continue operating without one of their top two-way players for another two weeks. Anunoby's absence has been felt on both ends of the floor, and his return timeline cannot come soon enough.

Why the Knicks Will Beat the Mavericks

The Mavericks have not performed well this season and are dealing with too many injuries of their own. Dallas sits near the bottom of the Western Conference with a dismal 4-11 record. Key players like Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Dante Exum are all sidelined.​

The Knicks hold a clear advantage despite their own injury troubles. Even without Brunson and Anunoby at full strength, New York's 8-5 record shows they're a much stronger team. With Karl-Anthony Towns dominating the paint and the supporting cast stepping up, the Knicks should control this game from start to finish and snap their four-game road losing streak.​

