Knicks Get Major Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks Showdown

The New York Knicks received a much-needed boost hours before their Jan. 19 clash with the Dallas Mavericks. Both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will be available for the MLK Day matchup at Madison Square Garden, according to head coach Mike Brown.

SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier on Jan. 19 that Brown confirmed both players cleared to play after participating in workouts the previous day. The news comes after the Knicks dropped their third straight game on Jan. 17, falling 106-99 to the Phoenix Suns without their starting backcourt.

Brunson hasn't played since injuring his right ankle against Sacramento on Jan. 14. The All-Star guard's ankle gave out on a non-contact play just five minutes into that contest, forcing him to leave after attempting to continue. He missed subsequent games against Golden State and Phoenix while the Knicks struggled offensively in his absence.

Hart's situation proved more precautionary after dealing with right ankle soreness. The versatile forward missed eight consecutive games earlier this month with an ankle sprain suffered on Christmas Day against Cleveland. He returned for three games before sitting out the Phoenix loss, with Brown emphasizing caution given the timing.

Brunson leads the Knicks with 28.2 points and 6.1 assists per game, providing the offensive engine that's been missing. Hart contributes 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while anchoring much of New York's versatility on both ends. Without them, the Knicks have plummeted to 2-8 over their last 10 games.

New York currently sits at 25-17, clinging to third place in the Eastern Conference but just half a game ahead of fourth. The timing of this return matters because the schedule only gets tougher from here.

Brown Navigates Tension as Losses Mount

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jan. 19 matchup against Dallas (17-26) offers the Knicks a chance to snap their losing streak against a struggling opponent. The Mavericks sit 12th in the Western Conference despite winning their last two games against Utah. Cooper Flagg, Dallas' rookie sensation, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury entering the game.

Brown's approach during this skid has drawn scrutiny. The first-year coach maintained a calm demeanor after the Phoenix loss, acknowledging concern while insisting the Knicks won't overhaul their approach. His relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns has become a focal point as the center endures a career-worst stretch with declining production.

The Knicks face matchups against Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and several other playoff contenders in the coming weeks. Getting Brunson and Hart back at full strength is essential for New York to stabilize before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The defensive struggles that have plagued them since January began won't disappear overnight, but having their starting backcourt provides a foundation to build from as they try to recapture the form that had them contending near the top of the Eastern Conference earlier this season.

