Knicks Need Jalen Brunson Like Water

The New York Knicks suffered a road loss in their rematch with the Miami Heat, falling 115-113 without superstar guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain nearly a week ago, and while he is reported to be day-to-day, he is shooting again, and the injury is minor.

Mikal Bridges weighed in on what the Knicks are trying to do to make up for missing Brunson, but did note that Brunson is one of a kind, and difficult to replace.

“Not too many people in the league can do what Jalen does so you can’t really just mimic what he does by subbing somebody else in,” Bridges said after the loss, h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “But I think just playing within our game. Jalen is a great iso player, and not many guys can score like him. So that’s a part of his game. Other guys got their games where it might be a little different. I think we just plug in new guys and do what you do. Play to your strengths.”

Injury Bug Holding Knicks Back

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are currently 7-1 at home, but can't seem to pull it together on the road, where they are currently 0-4. In this matchup, they were also missing forward OG Anunoby due to a left hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for two weeks. He did not go on the road with the Knicks for this trip, and will be reevaluated when two weeks have passed. Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns spoke on missing Anunoby for this Heat matchup.

“A lot of what makes us so good, OG is a catalyst for,” Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said, h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “Things that y’all see on the stat sheet obviously impresses everybody, he’s one of our key guys in almost every category. But it’s about the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet that makes him so valuable to our team. He’s a hell of a player. He’s gonna be missed in the locker room just as much as he is on the court.”

Brunson suffered this injury on the same ankle (his right) he injured in February 2024, and the same one he sprained in March 2025.

Even Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shared praise for Brunson ahead of their Knicks matchup, sharing that his two sons are Jalen Brunson fans. The Knicks will hope the injury keeps Brunson out for exactly the projected amount of time as they work to improve on last year's performance.

