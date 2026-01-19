Knicks Get Hope With Mavericks Brutal Injury Report

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks will be facing the Dallas Mavericks and they will be looking for answers. Their recent record shows that they have been defeated three times in a row and eight times out of their last 10 games.

One of the losses was a 106-99 defeat at home against the Phoenix Suns where the Knicks’ failure to finish the game strongly and lack of shooting in the fourth quarter once more became their downfall. The Knicks with a record of 25-17 are still very much part of the Eastern Conference race, however, their window for error is rapidly ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌closing.

Tonight,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ on the other hand, the schedule at last gives them a rest. Dallas being one of the teams with the most players on the injury list in the whole NBA season, it is Knicks the ones who are going to benefit the most from this as they get a real chance to regroup at their home ground after the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌slump.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks' depth chart has been severely affected heading into tonight's game:

OUT:

Anthony Davis (left finger sprain)

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery)

Dante Exum (right knee surgery)

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain)

P.J. Washington (personal reasons)

D'Angelo Russell (illness)

QUESTIONABLE:

Cooper Flagg (left ankle sprain)

PROBABLE:

Moussa Cisse (G League two-way)

Miles Kelly (G League two-way)

Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way)

Why This Injury Chaos Is a Golden Chance for the Knicks

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ you just look at the reports, this game favors New York significantly. The Knicks are expected to dominate the rebound and inside scoring, two aspects that got away from them in their last defeats, especially with Dallas lacking the team's top playmakers and several big men.

Also, the absence of strong Dallas guards allows New York wings to come out on top in the physical battle and make penetration.

All Eyes on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York is not in great shape as well. Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right ankle soreness) both did not play against Phoenix and are still listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown said that both players are day‑to‑day, so they could possibly return just in time for the game against ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Dallas.

We could expect Hart tonight, but if Brown is smart enough, he will not allow Brunson to play against a depleted opponent, since they have a tough schedule ahead.

