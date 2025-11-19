Report Exposes Controversial Knicks vs. Heat Officiating Disaster

The New York Knicks suffered a heartbreaking 115-113 loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, and the NBA's Last Two Minute Report (L2M) has revealed the controversial details that left fans stunned.

The league's L2M report provides official assessment of all whistles and notable non-calls when games remain within three points in the final two minutes.

What Did the NBA Last Two Minute Report Reveal About the Knicks?

According to the report, officials must have "clear and conclusive video evidence" to determine if plays were incorrectly officiated. The assessment includes direct calls impacting possession outcomes and indirect events that may be noted but not deemed incorrect.

The most controversial play occurred with 22.4 seconds left when Karl-Anthony Towns attempted a putback after Miles McBride's miss. Kel'el Ware blocked the shot, and two of three referees initially called goaltending, which would have given the Knicks two points and the lead. However, after replay review using Hawkeye technology, officials overturned the call to a legal block.

The L2M report confirmed this reversal was correct. The ball was still within the cylinder when contact occurred, making it legal under NBA rules. While devastating for Knicks fans, the league stood by the officials' ruling.​​

Without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, the Knicks battled hard. McBride led with 25 points and five three-pointers, while Mikal Bridges added 23 points. Towns finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds despite shooting just 7-for-19.​​

Miami led by 10 with three minutes left, but New York rallied. Towns hit a three-pointer with 22.4 seconds remaining to cut it to 115-113. After the overturn, officials awarded a jump ball. Towns won the tip, giving the Knicks one final chance.​​

McBride missed the shot, but Towns grabbed the offensive rebound. His putback missed, and he got another offensive board. His final attempt fell short as time expired.​​

Knicks-Heat NBA Last 2-Minute Report finds zero incorrect calls and says “Kel’el Ware cleanly blocked Karl-Anthony Towns' shot attempt while the ball was on its upward flight to the basket” with 13.2 seconds left and Knicks down by 2 pic.twitter.com/hp3uuCe9KZ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 18, 2025

The loss dropped the Knicks to 0-4 on the road this season, a major concern for championship contenders. They're 8-1 at Madison Square Garden but averaging 10 fewer points away, shooting just 31 percent from three compared to 40 percent at home.​

How Can the Knicks Bounce Back Against Dallas?

The Knicks face Dallas on November 19, seeking their first road win. Brunson has been upgraded to questionable after missing two games with a Grade 1 ankle sprain. His return against his former team would massively boost the struggling road offense.​

Dallas enters at 4-11, losing eight of their last 10 games. New York is favored by 5.5 points. This represents the perfect opportunity to break the road drought and move past the controversial Miami defeat.​

