Three Reasons Why Landry Shamet is Valuable to Knicks

It's more than just about the big names that make a great team.

The pieces that fit around those big names become extremely valuable, especially when it comes to winning a championship.

The most underrated player for the New York Knicks that fits that role like a glove is their veteran guard Landry Shamet, and he is a player that the team better choose to value.

Looking throughout the Eastern Conference, there can be a case made that the Knicks have the most complete team. They have star power with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, solid two-way players with O.G. Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, interior play and size with Towns and Mitchell Robinson, followed by three-point shooting with Shamet, Miles “Deuce” McBride and Jordan Clarkson.

The core of guys that returned from last year's team were two wins away from the NBA Finals. This adds to a level of experience and chemistry that little to no teams have in the league. So, with all that the Knicks have, what real value does Shamet have to offer?

High IQ

The top teams all have one thing in common outside of talent and ability: it's that everyone knows the role they are supposed to play under, while being as valuable as possible with the minutes they are given in that role. That is at the core of who Shamet is.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown highlighted the importance of what Shamet brings to the team:

"His pace in full court…always sprints to corner…with shooting ability puts a lot of pressure on D…also flattens D…driving lanes [expand]…Half court…can create offense for teammates just with his gravity…Defensively unafraid…will guard whoever," Brown said before the season began, per a video from New York Basketball on X.

IQ is not measured only on the stat sheet, but by game film. The coach usually is the first person to know who on his team has a high IQ, and a deep understanding of how they affect the game.

Offensive impact

The element of Shamet’s game that he is best known for is his ability to put the ball in the basket. After averaging a career-low in minutes last season, he is averaging 9.3 points per game off 46.0% FG shooting from the field and 43.5% shooting from deep this year.

Much like Brown mentioned, it's more than his shooting mechanics, but his ability to score in the most simple and effective ways that require having a high IQ. Finding ways to get himself or his teammates open opportunities to create offense makes his teammates' jobs easier.

Underrated defender

Yes, it is true that Shamet has been known as a solid offensive threat throughout his career. He has even been labeled as nothing more than an outside shooter. However, in watching the film, there seems to be another element that flies under the radar when it comes to Shamet, and that is the value he brings on the other end.

Brown also mentioned this about Shamet’s ability to play defense:

“He (Shamet) & Deuce are probably our best on-ball defenders when it comes to ball screens (Kevin maybe in that mix too) …extremely high level…Landry’s physical, tough, smart," Brown said, per a video from New York Basketball on X.

This is an area of his game that the Knicks can benefit from. Due to Brunson's responsibilities offensively and the fact that McBride's size could be a liability despite his determination to compete defensively, Shamet's 6-foot-5 frame, scrappiness and energy are just another layer that he brings to the table.

Shamet has only played in 21 games for the Knicks this season, so the sample size is still a bit light. However, his mentality doesn’t seem to change whether he plays for 30 minutes or 15 minutes. His all-around game doesn’t deflate as a result of an off-shooting night, and he fills in the holes that impact his team in a positive way.

