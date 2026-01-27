Knicks Need More From Karl-Anthony Towns

The sky was falling for the New York Knicks during a recent stretch when they lost nine out of 11 games and looked awful on both ends of the floor.

This no longer looked like a team that could win the Eastern Conference, let alone contend for an NBA title. But a visit to Madison Square Garden from the Brooklyn Nets helped the Knicks snap out of their funk.

A historic 54-point win was recorded following a meeting of the minds, but it wasn't a players-only meeting if you ask Josh Hart. The positive momentum continued when New York went on the road and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game.

Now riding a two-game winning streak, the panic button has been put away, for now. The Knicks have looked better with head coach Mike Brown adjusting his rotation, predominantly playing only eight guys: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet.

Karl-Anthony Towns mired in brutal slump

Jordan Clarkson has been removed from the rotation, while Guerschon Yabusele played only two minutes against the 76ers. Ariel Hukporti was called on for four minutes in the second half because of Towns’s being in foul trouble.

Speaking of Towns, if New York is going to reach their potential with its currently constructed group, more is needed from the All-Star big man.

Recently, he has been performing at levels not seen since his rookie season. He has been struggling to adapt to Brown’s system, leading to erratic play on the court. But recently, he has been a detriment to the team's finding success.

Towns has not been making a positive impact in any fashion. Over his last six games, he has been putting the Knicks in tough spots because of his inability to stay on the court.

He is averaging 4.83 fouls per game over his last six. Foul-prone for much of his career, he would at least make up for it during his minutes. That hasn’t been the case recently, averaging only 4.33 assists, steals and blocks combined over that stretch.

Brown has been put in some brutal situations as a result. Sometimes, it has worked out, such as Hukporti offering a spurt of energy against Philadelphia when he had to be inserted while Robinson rested and Towns battled foul woes.

Knicks need to get Karl-Anthony Towns on track

New York took control of the game against the 76ers when Towns picked up his fourth foul with 10:24 remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks were trailing by three at that point, 68-65, but quickly flipped the script.

They would win the quarter 30-13, leading by as many as 18 points. While that spurt was impressive, it is concerning on some levels that New York has been playing at such a high level when one of their most important players heads to the bench.

That isn’t always going to happen. For example, when the Knicks didn’t have Jalen Brunson in the lineup because of injury, Towns was going to be relied upon heavily to carry the load offensively. Unfortunately, that isn’t possible when he is relegated to the bench in foul trouble.

New York has to figure out a way to get Towns to avoid costly fouls and integrate him into the game plan more effectively. Something isn’t clicking right now, and he is too important for the team to find success with him having such a small impact on the court.

