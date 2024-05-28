Kristaps Porzingis Injury & Status Updates for the NBA Finals: Everything to Know About Starter's Impact
There are many impressive aspects of the Boston Celtics' march through the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals. Perhaps most impressive is that they ran through all their opponents without Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis, who averaged 20.1 points and 1.9 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game this season, went down with a calf injury on April 29 during Game 4 of the Celtics' first round series against the Miami Heat. He hasn't seen the floor since, but Boston still posted an absurd 12-2 record over the first three rounds of the playoffs. Since he was healthy for one of those losses, that means the Celtics lost only one game in the month Porzingis has missed.
It is remarkable in many ways and speaks to the depth of the roster that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens built. And with Boston securing its place in the 2024 NBA Finals by way of sweeping the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the time has finally arrived to see if the franchise can earn its 18th championship. The health of Porzingis will play a substantial role in that quest, and the Celtics earned themselves an extended break to get everybody (including their Latvian big man) healthy as can be.
Will Porzingis return in time to help the Celtics battle in the NBA Finals? Here's the latest on his right soleus strain.
Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status for the NBA Finals
Heading into the Eastern Conference finals against the Pacers, there were a few reports suggesting Porzingis would return by Game 4. That did not end up happening, as the Celtics ruled Porzingis out with a right soleus strain the day before the game.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before tip-off that this was due to a "conservative" approach from Boston and the plan is to ramp Porzingis up as Game 1 of the Finals draws near.
After the Celtics completed the sweep and officially cemented their place in the Finals, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported there is "optimism" Porzingis will be good for Game 1 but there are still hurdles to clear.
As the Celtics have made abundantly clear over the last four weeks, they can win without Porzingis. But to reach the mountaintop and cement themselves in NBA history, they will take all the help they can get. A possible return at full health would be a game-changer against whoever Boston comes up against in the final series of the year.
How important would Porzingis be in either potential matchup?
Why the Celtics need Porzingis against the Mavericks
At this juncture Dallas appears the most likely matchup as they enter Game 4 up 3-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves. So we'll start with them.
While the Celtics, by and large, match up well with the Mavericks, Porzingis would alter both ends of the court drastically. His ability to score on smaller defenders would severely limit the effectiveness of the switch-everything defense the Mavs have employed so successfully this playoffs. It's one thing when Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving is switched onto Rudy Gobert, who for all his value does not punish defenders in the post. But when they end up on Porzingis, who averaged 1.09 points per possession on post-up attempts (ninth in the NBA)? It means an easy bucket for Boston more often than not, and easy buckets are not supposed to happen in the NBA Finals.
If the Mavs don't switch, then Porzingis needs to space the floor in order to ensure Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II don't live in the paint. Dallas's pair of big men have been excellent locking down rim attempts in the postseason, which is especially crucial given Irving and Doncic's energy can wane on that end. Keeping Porzingis out beyond the three-point line means head coach Jason Kidd has to choose between guarding the 7-foot-3 center with one of Gafford/Lively, taking away easy chances to contest layups, or put someone smaller out there and start with a mismatch on Porzingis.
Defensively the Celtics may be challenged to play to Porzingis's strengths. He's best in drop coverage, and drop coverage is tough to play against shot-makers like the Mavs boast. Al Horford is a better switching defender and may end up playing big minutes as he did throughout the opening weeks of the playoffs. But Porzingis did average 1.9 blocks per game. He is a great rim protector whose skills are always useful, even if they may not be exactly optimal in this series.
Why the Celtics need Porzingis against the Timberwolves
Boston knows as well as anybody that coming back from a 3-0 series deficit is incredibly difficult but not necessarily impossible after coming within one game of doing just that one year ago. The Timberwolves aren't dead yet and remain a possibility for the NBA Finals.
How Porzingis helps here is simple-- he would keep Rudy Gobert away from the rim. For all he is criticized Gobert is one of the best rim protectors in NBA history and every extra step he has to take is the difference between a bucket and a block. He isn't good enough to switch onto guards or forwards so the Wolves can't start him on someone else in order to ensure he's regularly in position to guard the rim. His only matchup is Porzingis, and the help he can give on defense is quite limited when Porzingis is standing 30 feet away from the paint.
On the other end of the court, Anthony Edwards and Co. can be very dangerous when they start scoring at the rim. Porzingis's ability to block shots would be crucial to interrupting their offensive rhythm. Especially since they do not have the pull-up shot-making ability of a Doncic or Irving, so Boston can play its preferred coverage and keep Porzingis near the rim at all times.
Kristaps Porzingis Injury History
As noted in a previous article about this very topic, Porinzigs' injury history is concerning and why the Celtics are taking it so slow.
His most serious injury came in February 2018, when Porzingis tore his ACL while playing for the New York Knicks. He missed the rest of the 2017-'18 season and the entirety of the 2018-'19 season in recovery. Since then, Porzingis has accumulated all sorts of bumps, brusies, and strains that have forced him to miss considerable time. He missed 39 games in 2020-'21, 31 games in 2021-'22, and 17 games in 2022-'23.
This past season, Porzingis missed 28 regular season games as he dealt with a variety of small injuries, the most severe of which was a calf strain that forced him to sit out a handful of contests. After suffering his right soleus strain, Porzingis has now missed 10 games.