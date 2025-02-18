Kyle Kuzma Rolled Out Massive Production for Winnie Harlow Proposal
She said yes!
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma pulled out all the stops to propose to his partner, model Winnie Harlow last week. Kuzma took Harlow on a private plane to Turks and Caicos, filling the jet with roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne for what Harlow initially thought was a Valentine's celebration. Kuzma proposed to Harlow on the plane after reading a poem with an 8.5 carat diamond ring, and the couple met up with their families on the island to celebrate.
The couple posted the pictures of their lavish engagement to Instagram, and Kuzma also shared a video of Harlow reacting to the fireworks over their dinner at Turks and Caicos.
Kuzma and Harlow began their relationship back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now gear toward planning a wedding.
It's been an eventful month for the Bucks star. Not only did he propose to Harlow, but he also was just traded to Milwaukee earlier this month. He previously spent four years with the Washington Wizards, and the prior four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won a championship in 2020. The 29-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season.