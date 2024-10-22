Kyle Lowry Does Best Old Man Impression During Sixers Rookie Jared McCain's Vlog
The Philadelphia 76ers will kick off the 2024-25 NBA campaign on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. This iteration of the Sixers features several new faces, most predominately All-NBA wing Paul George, who signed with Philly in free agency. The team also added rookie guard Jared McCain, selected with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. And the young buck is already getting on the vets' nerves.
McCain is an avid YouTube vlogger. His channel boasts nearly 100,000 subscribers and the former Duke standout has posted 36 videos detailing his everyday basketball life, dating all the way back to his high school days. As his national profile rises playing for a title contender it only makes sense that he would not only continue vlogging as an NBA player but would lean into it even harder. Much to the chagrin of his older teammates who remember the good ol' days, when people didn't post every part of their lives.
Or so the thinking of Kyle Lowry probably went. A clip from McCain's blog went viral this week of Lowry giving the rookie some good-natured jabs about his constant vlogging, resulting in Lowry doing his best "old man yells at cloud" impression by insisting McCain get off the camera.
Some old-fashioned veteran hazing from Lowry there.
He and the rest of the Sixers will take the floor for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.