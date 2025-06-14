Kyle Lowry Likely to Return for 20th Season Despite TV Speculation
The end is inarguably near for Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, one of the last holdovers from the NBA's old guard.
The six-time All-Star turned 39 in March and averaged 3.9 points per game in 2025—the lowest average of his career, including his rookie year with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007 when he barely played. His 18.8 minutes per game were a far cry from the 37 he routinely gave the Toronto Raptors in his mid-2010s prime.
However, Lowry might not be done just yet. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are expecting Lowry back in 2026.
"(Lowry's return) was the expectation at the conclusion of this season when the 39-year-old expressed his desire to play one more season," Pompey wrote Friday.
He noted that Lowry—a Philadelphia native who played collegiately for Villanova as well as a pending free agent—wanted to play another year in his hometown.
There has been speculation that Lowry could join Amazon's NBA coverage—speculation supercharged by former All-Star center and forward Blake Griffin (who will join the platform's coverage). It would appear, though, that any such gig would be subservient to Lowry's duties as a player.