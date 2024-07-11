Kyle Lowry Announces Return to 76ers on One-Year Contract
Kyle Lowry is running it back for another year with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lowry announced his decision Thursday on Instagram, posting a highlight reel of himself with the caption, "Welcome back." A few minutes later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he and Philadelphia had agreed to a one-year contract.
Lowry, who grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and played at Cardinal Dougherty High School, landed with his hometown team at the trade deadline in February. The Miami Heat traded Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets in January. Charlotte bought out the 38-year-old guard's contract and Lowry opted to sign with Philadelphia to finish out the 2023-24 season. With the 76ers he averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists across 23 regular-season games.
Lowry will come off coach Nick Nurse's bench next season. The 76ers will likely start Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the backcourt, they also have veteran Eric Gordon and first-round pick Jared McCain primed to join Lowry as reserves.
Over 11 NBA seasons, Lowry is averaging 13.5 points per game, while shooting 41.1% from the floor and 33.8% from three-point range. He spent the bulk of his career with the Toronto Raptors, teaming up with Kawhi Leonard for the franchise's lone NBA championship in 2019.