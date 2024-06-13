Kyrie Irving Roasted for Getting Hilariously Lost on Defensive Play vs. Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks almost pulled off a miracle comeback agains the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night before falling in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, 106-99. Dallas in now a loss away from being swept by a Boston team has had one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history, as they've dropped just two games thus far and haven't lost a game on the road.
Irving had a huge Game 3 for the Mavericks, finishing with a game-high 35 points, but there was one moment on the defensive end of the floor that had fans laughing at the Mavericks star.
In the third quarter Boston's Jayson Tatum found Jaylen Brown for a wide open look in the corner and cameras caught Irving having no clue where the ball had gone.
Check this out:
Brown hit the three-pointer and fans roasted Irving: