Kyrie Irving Sums Up Mentality of Timberwolves, Mavericks Ahead of Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks will look to close out the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Game 4, currently holding a comfortable 3–0 lead in the series.
Ahead of Game 4, which will be played in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, Kyrie Irving was warming up for the game, when he could be overheard offering a spot-on comparison of the Mavs' mentality for the showdown to that of the Timberwolves.
"This is their Super Bowl. It's just a normal game for us," said Irving of Tuesday night's tilt while getting up some jump shots pregame.
Irving made clear that the Mavericks aren't worried about Game 4, plenty aware that even if they lose, they'll have three more opportunities to clinch an NBA Finals berth.
No team in NBA history has ever overcome the 3–0 deficit that Minnesota currently faces, and having Irving on your side has historically boded well for team's looking to clinch a series victory. In his career, Irving is 14–0 in games with the opportunity to clinch a series, the best record in league history.
That type of experience can go a long way for Dallas, and Luka Dončić hasn't shied away from the fact that he's leaned on Irving's experience throughout the playoff run.
Irving showed nothing but poise ahead of Game 4 as he and the Mavs look to wrap up a clean sweep of the Wolves and set themselves up for a date with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which would mark the organization's first championship appearance since 2011.