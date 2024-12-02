SI

Lakers Announcers Shocked by Jazz Coach Calling Timeout to Negate Game-Winner

Stephen Douglas

Dec 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after getting blocked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after getting blocked against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday with a little help from Utah coach Will Hardy. The Lakers took a 105-102 lead on a LeBron James jumper with 41 seconds remaining before Walker Kesler cut the lead to one on the ensuing possession.

James then missed a three-pointer on the next trip down the floor that could have put the game away. Instead the Jazz had the ball in Collin Sexton's hands with a chance to win the game, which Sexton almost did by making a driving layup with less than two seconds remaining. Unfortunately, his coach had called a timeout which negated the would-be game-winner.

Lakers announcers Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz were beside themselves in disbelief.

Macdonald called Sexton's drive as horror turned to joy, "Oh no, no, no, no, no basket. No basket! They called a timeout!"

"Why would he call a timeout," Lantz wondered. "I mean, Hardy was right there when they got the defensive stop and they look at—he gave the motion like to keep going! Then when they get in a position to attack he's running to midcourt to call a timeout."

The Lakers then won a few seconds later as Sexton had his shot blocked as he tried to get off a jumper against three defenders at the buzzer. As both broadcasters agreed, the Lakers will take that any day of the week. And boy did they need it coming off three loses in their previous four games.

Meanwhile the Jazz fell to 4-16 on the season as they lost their fourth straight game.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA