SI

Lakers' Anthony Davis Sneakily Swooped in for a Dunk After Running Into the Stands

The old backdoor cut to the basket from the stands!

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis's momentum carries him into the stands during a game vs. the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on November 26, 2024.
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis's momentum carries him into the stands during a game vs. the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on November 26, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport

During one offensive possession in the second quarter of Los Angeles Lakers' 127-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Cup group-play game on Tuesday, Lakers big man Anthony Davis attacked the Suns defense from where they least expected it: the stands.

With 2:03 remaining in the first half, Lakers star LeBron James attempted an inbounds pass to Davis, but the ball was stolen away, and Davis, in his attempt to catch the pass, collided with Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic and saw his momentum carry him into the first row of seats at the Footprint Center.

Davis looked exasperated at first as he looked on from the stands. Down on the other end of the court, Suns guard Bradley Beal capitalized on the turnover by making a layup. But, with the faintest hint of a wry smile on his face, Davis sneakily made his way towards the basket from the stands, way out in front of the Suns attempting to transition back on defense.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura delivered an outlet pass and Davis had himself an easy dunk for two of his team-leading 25 points in the loss.

The old backdoor cut from the stands. Just like the Lakers drew it up.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA