Lakers' Anthony Davis Sneakily Swooped in for a Dunk After Running Into the Stands
During one offensive possession in the second quarter of Los Angeles Lakers' 127-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Cup group-play game on Tuesday, Lakers big man Anthony Davis attacked the Suns defense from where they least expected it: the stands.
With 2:03 remaining in the first half, Lakers star LeBron James attempted an inbounds pass to Davis, but the ball was stolen away, and Davis, in his attempt to catch the pass, collided with Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic and saw his momentum carry him into the first row of seats at the Footprint Center.
Davis looked exasperated at first as he looked on from the stands. Down on the other end of the court, Suns guard Bradley Beal capitalized on the turnover by making a layup. But, with the faintest hint of a wry smile on his face, Davis sneakily made his way towards the basket from the stands, way out in front of the Suns attempting to transition back on defense.
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura delivered an outlet pass and Davis had himself an easy dunk for two of his team-leading 25 points in the loss.
The old backdoor cut from the stands. Just like the Lakers drew it up.