Lakers' Dalton Knecht Shares the Most Surprising Thing He's Learned About LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was just two years old when LeBron James made his NBA debut. Now, over 20 years later, the two are teammates as James's storied career enters its final seasons.
Knecht not only gets to learn from James as the Tennessee product tries to find his footing in the NBA, but he also gets to build a relationship with a player he grew up watching. Knecht was asked recently on what he's learned about James so far and the answer didn't have anything to do with the basketball court.
"How much he loves to play Madden. He always talks about [it]," Knecht said about James via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I didn’t really know it was that much. He watches it on the plane and stuff. He watches film just like it’s basketball. It’s crazy."
James's love for the football video game is well known, although Knecht says he takes it to another level. James posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account Friday that he played a random user in Madden and enjoyed the game, conversation and laughs shared.
Everyone needs a go-to hobby outside of their profession. Of course James's hobby still allows him to bring out his competitive nature, this time just on the video game sticks.
Next time you hop online for a game of Madden, James may be on the other side. But as Knecht says, you better be ready, because James can game.