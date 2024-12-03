Lakers Get Another Negative Injury Update, New Timeline on Jarred Vanderbilt Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to wait a bit longer for Jarred Vanderbilt's return from injury.
Vanderbilt had surgery on both feet this offseason and had been ramping up for a return when he suffered a setback. The 25-year-old forward has experienced fluid in his left knee during his rehab and is now targeting a return in January, according to the team.
Since signing a four-year, $48 million contract extension in September of 2023, Vanderbilt has played in only 29 of 104 games. Last season he missed the first 20 games of the campaign due to bursitis in his left heel, then a right foot sprain in February caused him to miss the rest of the season.
Vanderbilt had finally found consistency before getting hurt in February, as he averaged 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals in the eight games prior to the injury, which included six double-figure scoring nights.
The Lakers have felt Vanderbilt's absence, particularly on the defensive end, as their defensive rating ranks 24th in the NBA. Los Angeles could really use him back.