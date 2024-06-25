Lakers Interested in Acquiring Jerami Grant and Jonas Valančiūnas, per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced JJ Redick as the franchise's 29th head coach on Monday, and now the offseason can really get going.
Redick's hire marks the first domino to fall in what will be an important summer for the purple and gold. LeBron James is entering his age-40 season and the roster, as currently constructed, proved not anywhere near good enough to compete with the top dogs in the West. Change has to come to the Lakers— what form that change will take is the question, as there is no obvious path towards improvement.
We'll hear plenty about what L.A. could do as the opening of free agency on June 30 rapidly approaches. The team could free up some cap space and try to sign one or two impact free agents at a reasonable price. The Lakers could also lean totally into the trade market; they are, at least, reportedly interested in moving their first round pick in this year's draft.
NBA insider Jake Fisher reported two potential targets for Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday who represent those different approaches.
The Lakers, per Fischer, are interested in center Jonas Valanciunas to help shore up their frontcourt and add some muscle next to Anthony Davis, who famously prefers to play next to a traditional center to avoid wear and tear on his body. Per Fischer, Valanciunas "has been another big man often mentioned by NBA figures as a potential Lakers frontcourt addition this summer."
The Lithuanian 7-footer is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last three years with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season.
On the trade front, Fischer reports Portland Trail Blazers forward and Klutch client Jerami Grant is "believed to be another potential addition on the Lakers’ wishlist, according to league sources." Grant just finished up the first year of a five-year, $160 million contract and averaged 21.0 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the floor. The Blazers finished with 21 wins, the worst record in the Western Conference.
Both would be valuable additions for different reasons. Valanciunas would further the Lakers' already substantial size advantage on most opponents and provide insurance for the injury-prone Davis. Grant, on the other hand, would come with what L.A. needs the most— shooting. Grant has shot 40% from three on more than five attempts per game in each of the last two seasons. He's also a decent defender with the sort of secondary playmaking chops every team now wants after watching the Boston Celtics dominate defenses with several different tertiary playmakers all year long.
Both will also be tricky to land. Valanciunas is a good role player who would take up most of whatever cap space the Lakers can free up and will have other parties interested in his services. Portland will not give Grant away for nothing and he comes with a significant financial investment at roughly $32 million annually for at least the next three years. In Grant's case it's also been a while since he contributed to any winning efforts, having spent the last four seasons with lottery teams in Portland and Detroit.
The Lakers have a lot of room to get creative this summer and it's realistic to believe they might land one or even both of these targets. There is also a realistic chance that they come up empty and have to turn to Plans B through Z.
Anything can happen in Los Angeles, and for Laker fans that is both exciting and terrifying.