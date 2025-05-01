SI

Lakers' JJ Redick Had Fiery Response to Question About Substitutions Ahead of Game 5

Redick had a fiery response when asked about relying on assistants when it comes to subs after Game 4.

Liam McKeone

Redick bristled when a reporter asked if he'd rely on his assistants when it came to substitution patterns
Arash Markazi
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick raised eyebrows (and made modern NBA history) in Game 4 of the team’s first-round series when he elected to play the same lineup for the entire second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon.

It was a bold gambit, an attempt to ride the combined greatness of LeBron James and Luka Doncic to a crucial win to even up the series. But that bold gambit failed—the Lakers lost, and enter tonight's Game 5 down 3-1 to the Timberwolves.

Speaking to media ahead of the game, Redick was asked if he'd lean on his assistants for late-game substitution patterns tonight. He took offense to the question, offering a fiery response before abruptly ending the press conference.

"As you watch the film, what do you recall about your thought process in the moment sticking with the five you stuck with in the fourth quarter the other day?" asked a reporter. "Is there an assistant or someone maybe that you'll lean on tonight maybe to get some other guys involved?"

"Are you saying that because I'm inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision that I made?" Redick responded. "You think I don't talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout?"

"I just think a lot of coaches lean on their assistants in those situations," the reporter said.

"As do I," Redick interrupted. "Every single time. That's a weird assumption."

A feisty back-and-forth from Redick, who is coaching his first playoff run with the Lakers.

