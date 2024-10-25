Lakers' Rumored Development Plan for Bronny James Involves G-League Stints
In the aftermath of guard Bronny James's debut for the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, the team is reportedly in the process of formalizing a plan for his development.
James will begin shuttling back and forth between the Lakers and the G-League's South Bay Lakers following Los Angeles's upcoming road trip, according to a Friday morning report from Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Los Angeles is scheduled to visit five teams in succession from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6: the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.
South Bay, on the other hand, opens its season on Nov. 9 against the Salt Lake City Stars.
James played three minutes in Los Angeles's season-opening 110–103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, grabbing a rebound. He also made history by appearing on the floor with his father, forward LeBron James—the first time that had ever happened in an NBA game.
Los Angeles is scheduled to play the Suns on Friday and Sacramento Kings on Saturday before its road trip.