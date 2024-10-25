SI

Lakers' Rumored Development Plan for Bronny James Involves G-League Stints

Los Angeles will take its time working with the ex-USC guard.

Patrick Andres

Bronny James with the Lakers.
Bronny James with the Lakers. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of guard Bronny James's debut for the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, the team is reportedly in the process of formalizing a plan for his development.

James will begin shuttling back and forth between the Lakers and the G-League's South Bay Lakers following Los Angeles's upcoming road trip, according to a Friday morning report from Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Los Angeles is scheduled to visit five teams in succession from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6: the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

South Bay, on the other hand, opens its season on Nov. 9 against the Salt Lake City Stars.

James played three minutes in Los Angeles's season-opening 110–103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, grabbing a rebound. He also made history by appearing on the floor with his father, forward LeBron James—the first time that had ever happened in an NBA game.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play the Suns on Friday and Sacramento Kings on Saturday before its road trip.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA