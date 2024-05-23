Report: Lakers, Spurs Emerge As Chris Paul Suitors This Offseason
With time running out on his future Hall of Fame career, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul finds himself at a crossroads.
His 19th season was by leaps and bounds the worst of his career from a statistical standpoint. He hit career lows in points and minutes per game, an 11-year low in rebounds per game, and a four-year low in assists per game. The advanced metrics went, too: He accrued for his team a career-worst .136 win shares per 48 minutes.
However, he remains a respected veteran, and according to NBA reporter Marc Stein could have at least two teams vying for his services if he becomes a free agent.
Per Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs "keep coming up as potential (Paul) suitors."
Both teams are at vastly different stages of the NBA life cycle: The Lakers are weighing a potential future without forward LeBron James, while the Spurs are in the opening stages of building around one-of-a-kind rookie center Victor Wembanyama.
For his part, Paul is owed $30 million in 2025 if the Warriors keep him on their roster past June 28.