LaMelo Ball Was So Open He Screeched to Get the Ball Before Assist
Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball is quite the character.
His quirkiness was on full display Monday evening as Charlotte traveled to Toronto to take on the Raptors. Early in the first quarter, he came up with a steal and saved the ball from going out of bounds, then found plenty of space as the Hornets got out in transition.
As Ball found a clear path to the basket, he screeched to get the ball from rookie teammate Sion James because he was so open. Just take a listen—the folks back in Charlotte probably could have heard this yell:
The scream worked, as James quickly dished it and Ball found another rookie teammate, Kon Knueppel, in the corner for an open three-pointer as the defense tried to recover and crash toward Ball. Charlotte fell short in the game, however, losing 110-108 to the Raptors. Ball had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Kneuppel led the Hornets with 24 points, including four threes.
Ball’s antics are always good for a laugh. Earlier this week, it was revealed by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski that Ball rubbed the Timberwolves the wrong way during his pre-draft process because he told the team he wanted to be the President of the United States once his basketball career concludes. The Wolves owned the top pick and used it on Anthony Edwards and Ball landed with the Hornets as the No. 3 pick.
The full LaMelo experience always keeps you on your toes.