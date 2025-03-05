LeBron James Had Simple Answer for Why He’s Still Dominant After 50,000th Point
LeBron James made more wild NBA history Tuesday night as he became the only player to score over 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points in his career. The 40-year-old accomplished that feat while scoring a game-high 34 points in the Lakers' 136-115 victory at home over the New Orleans Pelicans.
James has been a dominant force since entering the NBA straight out of high school way back in 2003 and he's still crushing it in his 22nd season, as he was just named the Western Conference Player of the Month for February.
James was asked after the game how he keeps playing at such a high level.
"Just not falling out of love with the process," James said. "Continuing to fall in love with the process, that's the hardest thing, every single year. You know it's going to be a long season. It's 82 games, 41 of them are on the road. It's a lot of travel. And as you get older, it affects you even differently. If you have a family, it affects you even differently. So the process. Trying not to fall out of love with the process is the hardest thing."
The Lakers have now won seven straight games and sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference. With the addition of Luka Doncic and the continued strong play from James, it seems like Los Angeles is going to be a problem in the postseason.