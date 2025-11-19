SI

LeBron James Shared Some Personal Bronny James News After Season Debut With Lakers

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James had 11 points and 12 assists in his season debut with the Lakers on Tuesday night.
LeBron James had 11 points and 12 assists in his season debut with the Lakers on Tuesday night. / @AccessSportsnet
In this story:

LeBron James made his long-awaited season debut for the Lakers on Tuesday night, scoring 11 points and adding 12 assists in 30 minutes of action as Los Angles beat Utah, 140-126, to improve to 11-4.

James had missed the first 14 games of the year due to sciatica that was causing pain in his lower back and down right side of his body. He made more NBA history just by taking the floor against the Jazz as he became the first player in the league to ever play 23 seasons.

While James was happy to finally be back on the court and making plays, one of his best moments of the night came in the locker room after the game when he had a priceless line about his son, Bronny James, who scored three points in the win.

When asked about Bronny's development in his second NBA season, LeBron said his son is enjoying the process but the 21-year-old has moved out of his dad's house and they don't hang out as much as they used to.

"He's not a resident anymore so we don't talk as much, he has his own place," LeBron said with a laugh before looking over at Bronny in the locker room and saying, "Bronny how are you!?"

Here's that moment:

As for LeBron, he looked very good against the Jazz. He hit four of his seven shots and set up his teammates for a number of good looks in the win.

Here are some of his highlights:

Fans loved his line about Bronny moving out:

LeBron will have a few days to get some rest as the Lakers don't play again until Sunday when they face the Jazz again in Utah.

Hopefully that gives Bronny some time to go over to his old place and hang out with his dad away from the office. You'd have to think LeBron would love that.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA