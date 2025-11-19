LeBron James Shared Some Personal Bronny James News After Season Debut With Lakers
LeBron James made his long-awaited season debut for the Lakers on Tuesday night, scoring 11 points and adding 12 assists in 30 minutes of action as Los Angles beat Utah, 140-126, to improve to 11-4.
James had missed the first 14 games of the year due to sciatica that was causing pain in his lower back and down right side of his body. He made more NBA history just by taking the floor against the Jazz as he became the first player in the league to ever play 23 seasons.
While James was happy to finally be back on the court and making plays, one of his best moments of the night came in the locker room after the game when he had a priceless line about his son, Bronny James, who scored three points in the win.
When asked about Bronny's development in his second NBA season, LeBron said his son is enjoying the process but the 21-year-old has moved out of his dad's house and they don't hang out as much as they used to.
"He's not a resident anymore so we don't talk as much, he has his own place," LeBron said with a laugh before looking over at Bronny in the locker room and saying, "Bronny how are you!?"
Here's that moment:
As for LeBron, he looked very good against the Jazz. He hit four of his seven shots and set up his teammates for a number of good looks in the win.
Here are some of his highlights:
Fans loved his line about Bronny moving out:
LeBron will have a few days to get some rest as the Lakers don't play again until Sunday when they face the Jazz again in Utah.
Hopefully that gives Bronny some time to go over to his old place and hang out with his dad away from the office. You'd have to think LeBron would love that.