LeBron James Casts Doubt on Legitimacy of Cavs Getting No. 1 Pick in 2003 Draft Lottery
The start of LeBron James's NBA career was something straight out of a movie, after the high school standout was drafted with the No. 1 pick by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his Wednesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, James implied that he wasn't so sure that there weren't some external forces willing him to play in Cleveland.
James casted some doubt on the legitimacy of the 2003 NBA draft lottery, in which the ping pong balls lined up favorably for the Cavaliers to secure the No. 1 pick. James implied that the lottery may very well have been rigged in order to add an additional layer of excitement at the onset of his career.
"Listen man, during the ball drop, during the lottery drop. Cleveland got the No. 1 pick, that's––I just don't think that was... What a coincidence, huh?" said James, generating plenty of stunned reaction from McAfee and Co.
"Let's keep LeBron home. You know what? Patrick Ewing to the Knicks, Derrick Rose to the Bulls. I understand the assignment, guys."
James, a native of Akron, Ohio, which is less than an hour's drive from Cleveland. Having had been the most coveted player to go straight from high school to the NBA, James implied he feels the NBA may have pulled some strings in order to get him drafted by the Cavaliers. He also hinted that 2003 wasn't the only time he thought something was fishy with the way the draft lottery balls fell.