LeBron James Claps Back at Cavaliers Speculation After Workout at Their Facility

The King says he was just doing what he always does.

LeBron is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers.
A few hours after inadvertently sending social media into a tizzy by working out at the Cleveland Cavaliers' facility, LeBron James has done his best to shut down any speculation about his basketball future.

"And every summer since it was built," he wrote in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by @TheHoopCentral showing him training in Cleveland. "I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!"

Doesn't seem like The King up for any proverbial fireworks this holiday.

While he took the time to nix any rumors for now, they're unlikely to go away anytime soon. James' recent opt-in to the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers has some speculating that it could be the beginning of the end to his time out West. He wants to compete for a championship now, according to agent Rich Paul, and can control his own destiny via a no-trade clause in a potential deal.

For now? James is telling us to enjoy our 4th of July, so that we shall. NBA free agency officially opens on Sunday, July 6.

