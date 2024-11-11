LeBron James Gave Cool Shoutout to Fan Who Reminded Him About Triple-Double During Game
On a historic night in which LeBron James helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, one fan wanted to make sure James got his triple-double.
With less than two minutes left on the clock, James got a friendly reminder from a fan in the crowd at Crypto.com Arena that he needed one more rebound for a triple-double. After James snagged one off the backboard, he appeared to point at the fan.
James was asked about his interaction with the fan after the win and gave him a cool shoutout:
“He definitely yelled at me, got my attention,” James said. “Said, ‘One more rebound!’ I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘One more!’ So I got one more and I pointed at him to acknowledge that I was listening.”
James, who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, recorded his 115th triple-double of his career and became the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.
James already has three triple-doubles in 10 games to start the season. The four-time NBA MVP stepped up for his team after Anthony Davis exited in the third quarter due to an eye injury, proving that even at 39 years old, he could still take over games and make a little history in the process.
The Lakers (6-4) will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.