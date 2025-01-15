LeBron James Had Jason, Travis Kelce Cracking Up Over Hater’s Tweet About His Old Age
Football royalty met with basketball royalty on Wednesday as the podcast kings of the internet, Jason and Travis Kelce, were joined by the one and only King of the NBA, LeBron James, in a star-studded episode of New Heights.
The Ohio legends discussed everything from James’s son Bronny’s transition to the NBA to a particular hater’s tweet that has apparently been on James’s radar for over a decade.
The chronically online NBA fans will know which one.
“Have you seen this tweet from 2015? ‘LeBron is 30, this f---ery won’t go on for much longer, thank god,’” Jason read aloud.
“I saw that tweet throughout all of my 30s, and I laughed at it so hard every single time,” LeBron said. “You wanna know what’s funny? When I turned 40, the same f---ing guy said LeBron turned 40, this f---ery won’t go on for much longer!”
Jason and Travis absolutely lost it:
“He’s gonna be real upset when I turn 50,” LeBron added with a twinkle in his eye.
The Kelce brothers, widely considered one of the most charismatic and likable sibling duos in sports, probably don’t have to deal with as much online hate as James does on a daily basis. The most you can fault Jason for is launching a directionless late-night talk show and Travis for committing some egregious spelling errors.
In any case, nice to see Ohio’s finest finally getting in some bonding time.