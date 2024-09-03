LeBron James Had Perfect Reaction to His Own Jaw-Dropping Career Statistic
LeBron James has had one of the most legendary careers in NBA history. Even at the age of 39, "King James" continues to dominate on a nightly basis for the Los Angeles Lakers.
One of the most impressive facets of James's game is his consistency. Throughout his career, James has showcased his ability to stuff the stat sheet and rack up 25+ points per game, all while scarcely having an off night.
On Tuesday, an impressive James stat was floating around social media, and even LeBron himself couldn't help but type out a barrage of laughing emojis after reading the jaw-dropping statistic.
The stat showed that throughout his 20-year career, James has tallied more 50-point games in the regular season than he has games with fewer than 10 points.
James has reached the 50-point threshold 14 times in his career. He's been held under 10 points just eight times. Considering he's played in a total of 1,492 games in the regular season, James has been held to single-digit scoring in 0.0053% of his career games.
The 39-year-old is the owner of various NBA records and other impressive feats, but this statistic appears to have caught James's eye, and he couldn't help but share his reaction to the graphic on social media.