LeBron James Literally Called Game After Stunning Tip-in

Tim Capurso

James celebrating a buzzer beater.
James celebrating a buzzer beater. / Screengrab Twitter @TheHoopCentral
The phrase "called game" has been used after some of the best buzzer beaters in NBA history, with former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce's playoff game-winner back in 2015 being the best of the bunch. The term has become a part of basketball vernacular among fans, pundits and announcers.

On Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James called game—literally.

With under five seconds remaining and the Lakers trailing the Pacers by one point, Lakers guard Luka Doncic drove into the lane and released a floater attempt for the win. The shot rolled off the rim but James got position under the basket and rose up to tip the ball in before the buzzer.

As the Lakers mobbed James, cameras caught the Lakers star mouthing the words, "That's ball game."

Officials reviewed—and confirmed—that James converted the tip-in before the buzzer.

And that was ball game, indeed.

James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in the Lakers' 120-119 win. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

