LeBron James Literally Called Game After Stunning Tip-in
The phrase "called game" has been used after some of the best buzzer beaters in NBA history, with former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce's playoff game-winner back in 2015 being the best of the bunch. The term has become a part of basketball vernacular among fans, pundits and announcers.
On Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James called game—literally.
With under five seconds remaining and the Lakers trailing the Pacers by one point, Lakers guard Luka Doncic drove into the lane and released a floater attempt for the win. The shot rolled off the rim but James got position under the basket and rose up to tip the ball in before the buzzer.
As the Lakers mobbed James, cameras caught the Lakers star mouthing the words, "That's ball game."
Officials reviewed—and confirmed—that James converted the tip-in before the buzzer.
And that was ball game, indeed.
James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in the Lakers' 120-119 win. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.